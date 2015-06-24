Orange County Elementary Schools Encouraged to Allow Recess

The Orange County School Board will encourage recess at elementary schools. The board approved a resolution Tuesday night to allow twenty minutes of recess on days when students don’t have physical education.

Board member Linda Kobert says the board stopped short of making recess mandatory.

“For me, I’m completely in support of recess," said Kobert.

"I understand how it’s part of the health of the whole child. I just think it’s very difficult given the limited hours we have in the day and then the minutes that we have mandated already," she said.

Kobert says It will be up to teachers to decide when to hold recess.

“It is in the schedule, it’s an expectation through this resolution, but the teachers just have more flexibility this way,” she said.

Parents have been putting pressure on the school district to mandate recess in elementary schools.