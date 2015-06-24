© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New map shows 18,000 in C. Fla. need power for life-saving medical devices

By Abe Aboraya
Published June 24, 2015 at 11:28 AM EDT
Nearly 18,000 Central Florida residents need power for medical devices.
Nearly 18,000 Central Florida residents need power for medical devices.

There are more than 100,000 Floridians who depend on power to keep life-saving medical devices running, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS unveiled the interactive map late Tuesday. Nationwide, 1.6 million Medicare patients need power for medical devices.

Locally, nearly 18,000 in Central Florida need power to keep ventilators, oxygen machines and other medical equipment running. A prolonged power outage can mean death for these Medicare enrollees, HHS officials said.

The map can be used for planning and to prioritize power restoration during an outage. In a crisis, addresses can be released to emergency workers to facilitate evacuations.

Tim Trudell, spokesman for the Orlando Utilities Commission, said the utility currently focuses getting power back to critical infrastructure, like hospitals and fire stations. Then they focus on areas with dense populations.

Florida also has a special needs registry where patients can register for a special assistance in an emergency. See below for the breakdown by county:

Orange: 4,124

Osceola: 1,102

Lake: 3,524

Seminole: 1,858

Volusia: 2,996

Brevard: 4,306

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WMFEOUCPower OutageHHS
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details