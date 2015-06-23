© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's Top Wildlife Authority Defends Proposed Bear Hunt

By Amy Green
Published June 23, 2015 at 6:40 AM EDT
Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Florida's top wildlife authority says bears represent "a great conservation success story" in the state and that it's time move from saving them to managing them.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's executive director released a statement Monday defending a proposed hunt of the animals.

Nick Wiley says wildlife authorities proposed the hunt after exhaustive studies found a strong recovery in the bear population. The animal was removed from the threatened list in 2012.

He says the hunt is not a response to four recent maulings, including three in Central Florida.

He says the goal is to manage the bear population and that Florida is the only state with a population of more than 600 that does not authorize hunting.

Wiley says hunting is proven to be biologically sustainable and the best way to balance bear populations with available habitat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled to take a final vote Wednesday on the state's first bear hunt in two decades. The hunt would take place this fall.

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbearsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details