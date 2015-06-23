Board To Vote on "North Orlando" Rebranding for Seminole County

Seminole County commissioners will decide today whether to rebrand the area as “Orlando North.”

Tourism officials say the new marketing campaign would attract more visitors to Seminole by encouraging them to associate the area with a more popular city.

Commissioner Bob Dallari is against the slogan and said he has received emails from residents who also disagree with it.

“Identity is what make Seminole County a great place," he said. "We identify with a lot of different groups and a lot of different landmarks and I think that we should be looking at those.”

Commissioners will vote on a proposed “Orlando North” logo that would appear on websites, pamphlets, and signs.

County officials say Seminole will not change its actual name.