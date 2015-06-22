I 4 Ramp Closes As Ultimate Project Hits High Gear

Drivers using I4 to get into Orlando may have had to change their route this morning.

The eastbound exit ramp to Ivanhoe Boulevard is closed down for good as construction on the Interstate hits high gear.

The ramp closure will allow engineers to widen the interstate, reconstruct the interchange and put in drainage.

FDOT public information officer Jessica Keane said the road widening means there’s no room for the ramp.

“The other exits will be able to accommodate the exiting traffic and the on traffic when we close these ramps, so we don’t see it being a significant impact to traffic,” she said.

Drivers can use other exits like Princeton or Amelia Street.

“We understand that these other exits that people are going to use as an alternate route need more capacity and they have planned improvements as well," said Keane.

"Especially Princeton: at the end of construction the Princeton exit ramp will have extra capacity.”

The South Street entrance ramp to eastbound I4 will close next week to allow reconstruction of the interchange with the 408- one of the most heavily traveled in Florida.

The I4 ultimate makeover will upgrade 21 miles of the interstate, with construction set to take 6 years to complete.