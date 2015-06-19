Spotlight: Crealdé Photo Exhibit Celebrates St. Augustine's 450th Anniversay

The City of St. Augustine is celebrating its 450th anniversary this year. St. Augustine has a rich, multi-cultural history as the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S. The Crealdé School of Art is debuting a documentary project capturing the historical area in photos.

The exhibit opens Friday at Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park. Documentary photographer and Crealdé Executive Director Peter Schreyer and his partner Sherri Bunye taught the class that produced the exhibit.

"It feels somewhere more like a place in Europe but on the other hand with the interesting mixture of culture that's there it could only be in America, so it's really a very unique place," said Schreyer.

[caption id="attachment_50367" align="alignnone" width="267"] Boy at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche. Photographed by Kucku Varghese[/caption]