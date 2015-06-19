Orange County Leads State in Job Growth Again

Orange County continues to lead the state in job growth. New numbers show the area has gained 44,000 new jobs across sectors since last May.

Trade, construction, and finance jobs rose in Orlando.

The area is experiencing an across-the-board recovery due to its changing demographics, according to University of Central Florida economist Sean Snaith.

"We see pretty strong population growth. We continue to see visitation numbers climb and, you know, leisure and hospitality is a cornerstone of the region’s economy," he said.

Growth, Snaith said, comes in part from new residents, new Disney attractions, and new development in Lake Nona and UCF.

But it’s not been all gains.

"Month over month, there was a decline in the labor force, and so that’s what pushed up the unemployment rate from 5.6 to 5.7%. It can happen and it does happen when labor markets are recovering," Snaith added.

This is the 28th month in a row that Orlando leads the state in job growth.

Unemployment levels statewide remain unchanged.