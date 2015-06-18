© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Property Appraiser Enters Lawsuit Against SeaWorld

By Renata Sago
Published June 18, 2015 at 12:54 PM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

SeaWorld and Orange County’s property appraiser are in a legal dispute over the multimillion dollar value of the popular aquatic attraction. The appraiser’s office is defending its assessment in circuit court. Appraiser Rick Singh assessed SeaWorld at $192,560,841 for the 2014. SeaWorld officials, however, petitioned a new assessment at $182,477,297.

Singh's office issued a statement saying, "That figure is below 'just value' and in violation of Florida statute.

A change in property value could affect SeaWorld’s tax obligations.

In a statement SeaWorld said, "We expect that our property will be assessed at its fair market value.” 

Renata Sago
