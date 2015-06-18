© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Church Holding Prayer Vigil For Charleston

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 18, 2015 at 9:59 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of St. James AME Church
St. James AME Church in Titusville is holding a prayer vigil Thursday for the victims of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting.

St. James’ Reverend Glenn Dames knew Pastor Clementa Pinckney who was among the nine people killed.

“He was an advocate for the least of those, for those who did not have voice otherwise,” said Dames.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m at the church located at 625 Dummitt Avenue. Dames says it is open to people of all faiths.

