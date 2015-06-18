Central Florida Church Holding Prayer Vigil For Charleston

St. James AME Church in Titusville is holding a prayer vigil Thursday for the victims of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting.

St. James’ Reverend Glenn Dames knew Pastor Clementa Pinckney who was among the nine people killed.

“He was an advocate for the least of those, for those who did not have voice otherwise,” said Dames.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m at the church located at 625 Dummitt Avenue. Dames says it is open to people of all faiths.