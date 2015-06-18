© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Attempted Second-Degree Murder Charge Against Man Who Fired At Zimmerman

By Amy Green
Published June 18, 2015 at 1:02 PM EDT
George Zimmerman.
Matthew Apperson has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

He's the man authorities say fired at George Zimmerman as the two drove down a busy Lake Mary street.

Apperson also is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Prosecutors say Apperson was fixated with Zimmerman.

But his attorney, Michael LaFay, says Apperson will plead not guilty.

"Mr. Apperson will be availing himself of his right to self-defense – that every citizen has – and wrapped up in that is the right to stand his ground."

The incident took place last month. Zimmerman suffered minor injuries.

Zimmerman is the former Neighborhood Watch volunteer acquitted after being charged with gunning down the unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.

His attorney Don West says Zimmerman is pleased with the charge.

"George is confident in the state attorney's office and that he intends to fully cooperate with the prosecution."

 

