Quinnipiac Poll: Clinton Tops Rubio In Florida, But Barely

A Quinnipiac poll out Wednesday finds Floridians favor Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republicans Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush, but only slightly.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has the best chance against Clinton with Floridians favoring her 47 – 44, and that’s within the margin of error. The next best republican against Clinton is former Governor Jeb Bush.

Rubio has a slight edge over Clinton in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

In Florida, 51 percent polled said they did not think Clinton was honest and trustworthy. “In Ohio and Pennsylvania she’s more than double digits behind, there’s more people who say she’s not trustworthy than is trustworthy. In Florida it was eight points, but that’s substantial,” said pollster Peter Brown.

Quinnipiac’s poll focuses on the swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio, since in the last 55 years, no candidate has landed the White House without winning at least two of these states.

Florida is considered the bluest of the swing states.