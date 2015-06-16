© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Environmentalists Consider Suing Over State Budget Conservation Funding

By Amy Green
Published June 16, 2015 at 11:28 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

Environmentalists are considering suing over Amendment 1 funding as the Florida Legislature reaches an agreement on an $80 billion state budget.

They say the budget does not include enough conservation funding and ignores the intent of voters who overwhelming supported the state constitutional amendment in November.

The state budget includes $17 million for land acquisition under Florida Forever, about the same as what the state's land-buying program received each of the past two years.

Aliki Moncrief is executive director of Florida's Water and Land Legacy, the sponsoring organization of Amendment 1.

"From what we have looked at sort of preliminarily, really any taxpayers have the ability to sue when it comes to the implementation of an amendment like this."

Moncrief says the budget puts most Amendment 1 funding toward existing state operations.

"It's almost as if Amendment 1 didn't pass. It's almost as if legislators are ignoring what voters intended for this money to be spent on."

Amendment 1 is aimed at initiating a 20-year, $22-billion conservation effort.

Lawmakers are expected to finalize the state budget in the coming days.

Tags
Central Florida Newsamendment 1Florida LegislatureEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details