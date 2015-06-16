Fishkind Conversations: What Forces Are Shaping Central Florida's Growth Explosion?
Growth and development are booming in Central Florida, and predicting how the area will grow is part of the job description for economic analysts like Hank Fishkind. So how does he figure it out?
Fishkind says there’s no crystal ball to point out Central Florida’s next hot spots for growth and development, but there are a few major factors to watch. First, follow the plans for new roads. Fishkind says the key is transportation.