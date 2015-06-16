Central Florida Rape Crisis Center Reporting Spike In Cases

Orange County’s rape crisis center says it’s responding to a spike in reported cases.

Shelley Rodgers of the Victim Service Center of Central Florida says during the first weekend in June, the center saw a 200 percent increase in the number of people asking for forensic evidence to be collected.

“A forensic exam can be conducted within 72 hours of an assault, so having six people come forward for the exam, also known as a rape kit, is really unbelievably high,” said Rodgers.

She said they usually see an increase in rapes during the summer months. Rodgers says contributing factors could be school is out and alcohol consumption is up.

The Victim Service Center has a 24/7 sexual assault hotline. The number is 407-497-6701.