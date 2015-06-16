© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Florida Rape Crisis Center Reporting Spike In Cases

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 16, 2015 at 2:29 PM EDT
phone-icon

Orange County’s rape crisis center says it’s responding to a spike in reported cases.

Shelley Rodgers of the Victim Service Center of Central Florida says during the first weekend in June, the center saw a 200 percent increase in the number of people asking for forensic evidence to be collected.

“A forensic exam can be conducted within 72 hours of an assault, so having six people come forward for the exam, also known as a rape kit, is really unbelievably high,” said Rodgers.

She said they usually see an increase in rapes during the summer months. Rodgers says contributing factors could be school is out and alcohol consumption is up.

The Victim Service Center has a 24/7 sexual assault hotline. The number is 407-497-6701.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details