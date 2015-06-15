Public Invited To Talk Seminole I-4 Rest Area Renovation
The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the demolition and replacement of a rest area on the westbound side of I-4 in Longwood.
Transportation officials are inviting homeowners near the westbound Seminole rest area to view a proposal for a redesigned rest area.
The project sparked controversy earlier this year with a plan that would replace an east-bound facility south of Lake Mary Boulevard. That facility backed up to a residential neighborhood, and residents were concerned that an expanded facility would lower their property value.
The new proposal – only on the westbound side - will add a new building and parking spots. A new storm water management system would be installed that ties into the I-4 ultimate project.
FDOT staff are inviting the public for questions and comments.
6:30pm, Monday, June 15
Markham Woods Church of Seventh Day Adventists
505 Markham Woods Road, Longwood, FL 32779