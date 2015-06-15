© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nelson: Legislative Turmoil Delays Deal To Bring Jobs To Florida Space Coast

By Amy Green
Published June 15, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says turmoil in the Florida Legislature is hindering a deal to bring aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin to the Space Coast.

The deal would include a rocket manufacturing site and launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Brevard County already has offered the aerospace company established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos an $8 million incentive package.

Nelson says the state is considering a $10 million package, but it is uncertain whether lawmakers will approve it.

"I absolutely beg them to pass that because if they do I think that that is the last sweetener that will bring a whole new rocket industry to east central Florida."

The Legislature is in a special session on the state budget after failing to reach an agreement earlier this spring.

Blue Origin also has considered setting up shop Georgia and North Carolina.

Central Florida NewsJeff Bezossen. bill nelsonblue origin
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
