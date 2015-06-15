Nelson: Legislative Turmoil Delays Deal To Bring Jobs To Florida Space Coast

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says turmoil in the Florida Legislature is hindering a deal to bring aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin to the Space Coast.

The deal would include a rocket manufacturing site and launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Brevard County already has offered the aerospace company established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos an $8 million incentive package.

Nelson says the state is considering a $10 million package, but it is uncertain whether lawmakers will approve it.

"I absolutely beg them to pass that because if they do I think that that is the last sweetener that will bring a whole new rocket industry to east central Florida."

The Legislature is in a special session on the state budget after failing to reach an agreement earlier this spring.

Blue Origin also has considered setting up shop Georgia and North Carolina.