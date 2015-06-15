© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nelson: Florida Is A Must In 2016 For Republican Presidential Candidates

By Amy Green
Published June 15, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says Florida is a must for any Republican presidential candidate as former Gov. Jeb Bush plans to enter the race Monday.

Florida is the only swing state among the large states such as California, Texas and New York. The central Florida Democrat says the Sunshine State is key for the math.

"For the Republican candidate for president to win they have to have Florida. Because otherwise it's very unlikely that they can put together enough electoral votes in the Electoral College in order to come up with the magic number of 270 to win."

Bush is set to declare his candidacy for the 2016 Republican nomination in Miami.

