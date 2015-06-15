Civil Rights Group Calling For Orlando Police Chief To Resign

Civil rights activists are calling for Orlando Police Chief John Mina to resign amid a high profile excessive force case.

30-year-old Noel Carter says two officers assaulted him earlier this month. Cell phone video shows police repeatedly kicking Carter on a sidewalk. The officers were off duty at the time.

President of the National Action Network’s central Florida chapter, Lawanna Gelzer, headed up a rally outside City Hall before Monday’s council meeting.

“Based on the chief’s action and based on several police officers under his reign, it’s just time for new leadership, so we’re asking for his resignation,” said Gelzer.

Carter is accused of resisting arrest and was charged with battery against police. Chief Mina turned the case over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a video posted online by the Orlando Sentinel Mayor Buddy Dyer says calls for the police chief’s resignation are ridiculous and he supports Mina.