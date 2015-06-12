© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Roads, Fire Stations, Parks for Orange County Under $300M Proposal

By Renata Sago
Published June 12, 2015 at 9:07 AM EDT
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs File photo, WMFE.
During her State of the County address today, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs announced plans for new roads, fire stations, and parks. The proposal includes $300 million in permanent infrastructure projects.

Mayor Jacobs said this is a response to the county’s growing population. The money would come from cash, bonds, and sales taxes.

“This is infrastructure that will have a life expectancy of decades—not years, not months. So we’re talking about long-term capital projects,” she said.

Most of the money would go to roads. Jacobs has also proposed that part of the money to go toward expanding affordable housing.

“We think that using the financing approach we’re talking about with extremely low interest rates, rising construction costs, our great position financially, this is the time to build the infrastructure. It will be there for decades to come," she said.

Orange County residents will not see a tax hike, according to Jacobs.

Commissioners will vote on the proposed plan after reviewing the county budget. If approved, Jacobs says the projects would take five years to complete.

