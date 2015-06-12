Gov. Rick Scott signs relief bills to pay families hurt by governments

Florida Governor Rick Scott signed 13 relief bills into law yesterday. The bills allows governments to pay victims above a $200,000 cap.

In total, the 13 bills allow local governments to pay settlements totaling more than $12.5 million to families who have suffered losses from the government. In most cases, juries have already awarded settlements, but governments must have the permission of the Legislature to make the payments.

That includes $3 million for a Kissimmee family whose son was hit and killed by a Lynx bus, and $400,000 for a family who’s son was permanently injured during birth.

This is the first time in two years relief bills have passed. Many times, families settle for less than what the juries awarded.

See below for a list of the bills that passed:

HB 3505: Relief/Estate of Lazaro Rodriguez/City of Hialeah - This bill directs the City of Hialeah to pay the settled amount to the estate and family of Lazaro Rodriguez as compensation. Amount: $685,000

HB 3511: Relief/Carl Abbott/Palm Beach County School Board- This bill directs the Palm Beach County School Board to pay the settled amount to David Abbott as compensation for injuries and damages sustained by Carl Abbott. Amount: $1.9 million

HB 3513: Relief/Estate of Victor Guerrero/Pasco County - This bill directs Pasco County to pay the settled amount to the estate and family of Victor Guerrero as compensation for his death. Amount: $1.5 million

HB 3521: Relief/Ronald Miller/City of Hollywood - This bill directs the City of Hollywood to pay the settled amount to Ronald Miller as compensation for injuries and damages. Amount: $100,000

HB 3523: Relief/Mark T. Sawicki and Sharon L. Sawicki/City of Tallahassee - This bill directs the City of Tallahassee to pay the settled amount to Mark and Sharon Sawicki as compensation for the injuries and damages sustained Mark Sawicki. Amount: $700,000

HB 3527: Relief/Asia Rollins/Public Health Trust of Miami-Dade County - This bill directs the Public Health Trust of Miami-Dade County to pay the settled amount to the Supplemental Care Trust for the benefit of Asia Rollins as compensation for injuries and damages she sustained. Amount: $699,999

HB 3531: Relief/Sharon Robinson/Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority - This bill directs the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority to pay the settled amount to Sharon Robinson as compensation for the death of Matthew Robinson and the injuries and damages sustained by Mark Robinson. Amount: $3 million.

HB 3533: Relief/Estate of Manuel Antonio Matute/Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office - This bill directs the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to pay the settled amount to Eddna Torres De Mayne as compensation for the death of Manuel Matute. Amount:$371,851

HB 3543: Relief/Roy Wright and Ashley Wright/North Brevard County Hospital District - This bill directs the North Brevard County Hospital District to pay the settled amount to Roy and Ashley Wright as compensation for injuries and damages sustained by Tucker Wright. Amount: $395,000

HB 3547: Relief/Javier Soria/Palm Beach County - This bill directs Palm Beach County to pay the settled amount to Javier Soria as compensation for injuries and damages he sustained. Amount: $101,800

HB 3549: Relief/Monica Cantillo Acosta and Luis Alberto Cantillo Acosta/Miami-Dade County - This bill directs Miami-Dade County to pay the settled amount to Monica Cantillo Acosta and the settled amount to Luis Alberto Cantillo Acosta as compensation for the death of Nhora Acosta. Amount: $940,000

HB 3555: Relief/Michael and Patricia Rardin/North Broward Hospital District - This bill directs the North Broward Hospital District to pay the settled amount to Michael and Patricia Rardin as compensation for injuries and damages sustained by Michael Rardin. Amount: $2 million

HB 3557: Relief/Maricelly Lopez/City of North Miami - This bill directs the City of North Miami to pay the settled amount to Maricelly Lopez as compensation for the death of Omar Mieles. Amount: $200,000