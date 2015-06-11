© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Memorial fund started for Steven Sotloff, UCF journalist beheaded by ISIS

By Abe Aboraya
Published June 11, 2015 at 8:30 AM EDT
freelance-journalist-steven-sotloff-is-seen-during-a-work-trip-inside-al-fateh-mosque-in-manama-bahrain-on-oct-26-2010-the-islamic-state-group-released-a-video-this-week-that-showed-a-militant-be

The University of Central Florida announced an endowment today in memory of Steven Sotloff. The former UCF student and international correspondent was beheaded by the Islamic State in late 2014.

Sotloff’s family made a donation to UCF to pay for student scholarships and symposiums. Ray Allen, a development director with UCF, said many foreign correspondents are independent contractors.

“We really want to share the story of what bravery it takes to go out and do this, to provide these stories so we back home actually know what’s going on in the world,” Allen said.

The school has a donor who will match contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000. Check here for the site.

Central Florida Newssteven sotloffsteven sotloff memorial funducf steven sotloff
Abe Aboraya
