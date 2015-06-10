© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Man Asks State to File Excessive Force Charges Against OPD Officers

By Renata Sago
Published June 10, 2015 at 1:09 PM EDT
Attorney Patrick Lawlor; Noel Carter; Attorney Natalie Jackson speak at a press conference in front of the Orange County courthouse on Wednesday, June 10.
Photo: Attorney Patrick Lawlor; Noel Carter; Attorney Natalie Jackson speak at a press conference in front of the Orange County courthouse.

Lawyers for a man accused of resisting arrest filed a complaint today against the Orlando Police Department for excessive force.

30-year-old Noel Carter alleges two officers stopped and assaulted him last Thursday. They were off duty at the time.

Cell phone video shows Carter lying on the sidewalk with the officers kicking him.

“I was shoved. I was sprayed, and I was essentially battered prior to any conveyance of what my disorderly conduct could have been,” Carter said during a press conference at the Orange County courthouse.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina has turned the case over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate possible criminal charges.

“What you see in those seconds of that video is only a small piece of what happened,” he said.

Carter has been charged with battery against the police.

The officers remain on duty.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewspoliceOrlando Police Departmentexcessive force
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details