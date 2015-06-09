© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole County Commissioners Delay Vote on "Orlando North" Slogan

By Renata Sago
Published June 9, 2015 at 11:59 AM EDT
Tourism officials will use the logo to attract visitors to Seminole County. Photo: Seminole County.
Seminole County commissioners decided today to postpone a vote on a branding campaign that would market the area as “Orlando North.”

Tourism officials said the new slogan would attract more visitors and boost the economy.

“People come up to us and ask if we’re the Seminole County Indian Reservation or the town of Seminole. When we’re only promoting ourselves as Seminole County, it becomes very difficult for visitors to understand, you know, where we are on the map," said Danny Trosset, executive director of the Seminole County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The proposed “Orlando North” slogan includes a logo that would appear on websites, pamphlets, and signs.

County officials do not plan to change the actual name of Seminole County.

The commissioners will discuss the campaign and its potential logo at their next meeting.

Renata Sago
