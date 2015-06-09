Prepping Central Florida For Hurricane Season

A week in to the 2015 hurricane season, and it’s been pretty quiet, especially since 2004. That when hurricanes Charlie, Francis, Ivan and Jeanne pounded the state.

That it’s been so quiet in the past few years probably worries Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris and Volusia County’s Director of Emergency Management Jim Judge. They spoke with 90.7's Catherine Welch about how they are preparing their counties for this years hurricane season.