Prepping Central Florida For Hurricane Season

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 9, 2015 at 5:44 AM EDT
Hurricane Charlie hammers the Florida peninsula in 2004. Photo: NOAA
A week in to the 2015 hurricane season, and it’s been pretty quiet, especially since 2004. That when hurricanes Charlie, Francis, Ivan and Jeanne pounded the state.

That it’s been so quiet in the past few years probably worries Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris and Volusia County’s Director of Emergency Management Jim Judge. They spoke with 90.7's Catherine Welch about how they are preparing their counties for this years hurricane season.

Central Florida NewsIntersection
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
