NASA Calls SpaceX Abort Test Success

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 9, 2015 at 11:05 AM EDT
aborttestfeature

SpaceX reached a critical milestone in the commercial crew program. NASA gave the thumbs up to last month’s test on a capsule that could eject astronauts to safety.

The pad abort system on the Crew Dragon capsule is meant to get astronauts to safety if anything goes wrong during a launch.

It’s also a critical if they want the go-ahead from NASA to launch astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX provided NASA with "volumes" of data from the test last month. NASA says the data prove the test was a success.

NASA then awarded the commercial space company with $30 million to make the capsule ready for human spaceflight.

Space X plans to test the system on a rocket mid-flight.

