Fishkind Conversations: Examining The Economics In Gov. Scott's Orlando 'Economic Summit'
Governor Rick Scott held an economic summit event last week in Orlando. Most of the speakers were current and former Republican governors who are either declared presidential candidates or possible ones, like Florida’s Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee of Arkansas, Louisiana’s Bobby Jindal, and Rick Perry of Texas.
90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says although the event appeared political in nature, some of the speakers shared broader economic ideas that got his attention.