Fishkind Conversations: Examining The Economics In Gov. Scott's Orlando 'Economic Summit'

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 9, 2015 at 2:02 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Governor Rick Scott held an economic summit event last week in Orlando. Most of the speakers were current and former Republican governors who are either declared presidential candidates or possible ones, like Florida’s Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee of Arkansas, Louisiana’s Bobby Jindal, and Rick Perry of Texas.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says although the event appeared political in nature, some of the speakers shared broader economic ideas that got his attention.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
