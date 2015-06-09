Brevard School Board Narrows Superintendent Search To Three Finalists

Brevard Public Schools is down to three finalists in its search for the next superintendent. The board held interviews with five candidates Monday.

The finalists are: Desmond Blackburn, chief school performance and accountability officer for Broward County schools; David Christiansen, chief academic officer for Lake County Schools; and Anthony Jackson, who is currently superintendent of Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools in North Carolina. Brevard School Board Member Andy Ziegler says he thinks all three are strong candidates.

“They all spoke to what we wanted to hear as far as ability to run the district, fiscal responsibility, accountability, concern for teachers, focusing on students’ needs,” said Ziegler.

He said next Monday the candidates will return for more one-on-one and public interviews. He says the goal is to have a new superintendent by July 1.

Brevard County’s current superintendent, Dr. Brian Binggeli, is leaving for a job in Plano,Texas.