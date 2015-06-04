Water District Chairman Leads Contractor That Plowed Through Preserved Wetlands

The contractor that plowed through 100 acres of preserved wetlands in Osceola County is headed by the chairman of the board of the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The damage happened accidently at the Twin Oaks Conservation Area.

The losses are estimated at $300,000.

Osceola County spokesman Mark Pino says Bio-Tech Consulting has admitted responsibility and offered to restore the wetlands.

"They were supposed to be doing some work on property that was owned by their client, and somehow they did work on the county's property."

John Miklos is president of Bio-Tech Consulting, an environmental consulting firm. He’s the chairman and has served on the board of the St. Johns River Water Management District since 2010.

The water district regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.

Miklos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.