© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FL Congressman Grayson Amendment Protects Journalists

By Catherine Welch
Published June 4, 2015 at 10:19 AM EDT

An amendment by Congressman Alan Grayson protecting journalist from divulging their sources has made it into an appropriations bill. The amendment received bipartisan support.

Seventy-one Republicans voted for the amendment that prohibits the federal government from making journalists name their sources. It’s tucked into the Commerce, Science and Justice Committee Appropriations bill.

“Forty-nine states have these laws, they’re called shield laws. I wanted to make sure the federal government stepped up and did the same thing in order to protect journalism and to protect freedom,” said Grayson.”

Grayson said he’s now looking for allies in the Senate to get a similar amendment passed there.

Grayson reported for a Boston alt-weekly while attending Harvard, and said he couldn’t imagine being told to turn over his sources

Tags
Central Florida NewscongressAlan Graysonshield law
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details