© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Theme Park Visitor Numbers Rise

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 3, 2015 at 2:30 PM EDT
Diagon Alley drew visitors to Universal Orlando in 2014. Photo: WMFE/Amy Kiley
Diagon Alley drew visitors to Universal Orlando in 2014. Photo: WMFE/Amy Kiley

Theme park attendance in Orlando is climbing – but not at Sea World. A new report from the Themed Entertainment Association puts Disney’s Magic Kingdom at the top of the list.

19.3 million people visited the Magic Kingdom last year, a 4% increase over 2013.

Universal Studios in Orlando also recorded a 17% surge in visitors, with more than 8.2 million people through the turnstiles.

Brian Sands is with AECOM, a consulting firm that helped write the report,  and he says the bump in attendance comes back to Universal’s new Harry Potter themed attractions.

Sands says in spite of the growth, there are challenges to the industry.

Middle class incomes have stagnated, and that raises questions about the sustainability of theme park ticket price increases.

Not all Orlando parks fared so well- SeaWorld recorded an 8% dip in visitor numbers in 2014.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDisneyUniversalseaworld
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details