© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OCPS Social Media Monitoring Software Not Used to Alert Police of Student's Tweets

By Renata Sago
Published June 3, 2015 at 1:39 PM EDT
Police arrested the Winter Park High School student last week after receiving an anonymous call about threatening Twitter posts. Wikimedia Commons.
Police arrested the Winter Park High School student last week after receiving an anonymous call about threatening Twitter posts. Wikimedia Commons.

New software to monitor student’s social media accounts wasn’t used to alert police about threatening Twitter posts against a Winter Park High School teacher.

Police arrested the freshman last week after receiving an anonymous call that the student had tweeted six messages threatening to stab and murder a teacher.

An Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman says the software is brand new and the district is still training staff to use it.

She is unsure whether staff was there to monitor the software when the tweets were sent.

The student has been charged with cyberstalking and intimidation.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story quoted an Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman as saying staff was not present to monitor the social media software at the time the student sent the tweets.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrange County Public SchoolstechnologySecurity
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details