Mummies Arrive At Orlando Science Center

By Amy Green
Published June 3, 2015 at 11:44 AM EDT
Marcus Corwin of American Exhibitions speaks to reporters not far from a tractor-trailer packed with mummies. Photo by Amy Green

Forty-five mummies arrived Wednesday at the Orlando Science Center.

The mummies are part of a new exhibition opening next weekend called "Mummies of the World."

The mummies arrived on a tractor-trailer securely packed in a climate controlled environment. They include human and animal remains from Egypt, South America and Europe.

Marcus Corwin leads American Exhibitions, which produces the exhibit. He says some were intentionally created, and some are the result of environmental conditions that prevented decay.

"For some reason unlike you and I when we die we will go on and decompose or go on. They're somewhere between life and death. For eternity they're going to be here always telling their story."

The exhibit includes mummies as old as 4,500 years and a modern-day mummy created by researchers at the University of Maryland.

"Mummies of the World" opens June 13th and continues through the fall.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
