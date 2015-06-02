Fishkind Conversations: Daytona Beach Job Growth Slows As City Wrestles With Its Identity

Florida’s job market is growing fast, and Central Florida is leading the charge…well, most of Central Florida, according to 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind. While Orlando has gained more jobs in the past year than any other metro area in the state, some smaller metros just outside Orlando aren’t faring quite as well.

Daytona Beach is one of the struggling areas. It's growing, but slowly. Fishkind says there’s something of an identity crisis behind the numbers.