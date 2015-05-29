Judge Orders Man Charged With Shooting At Zimmerman To Wear GPS

A judge has ordered the man charged with shooting at George Zimmerman to wear a monitoring device while out on bail.

Matthew Apperson will wear a GPS device and Zimmerman will be fitted with a device so Zimmerman will know if Apperson is nearby.

Zimmerman’s lawyer, Don West said his client is pleased and relieved. “He certainly is fearful of Mr. Apperson and this added level of protection, that at the same time allows him to remain private,” said West.

Apperson was charged with aggravated assault and battery for firing into Zimmerman’s car earlier this month. His attorney argued in court that the monitoring device was unnecessary.