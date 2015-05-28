Volusia School Board Decision Will Help District Compete, Teachers Say

Twenty-one schools will have new principals come August. Plus, a new chief operating officer, academic officer and financial officer will help the superintendent make major decisions for the district.

School officials say the change will help the district save money.

Andrew Spar, head of the Volusia Teachers Organization, said adding a few more positions at the top will result in shedding a number of mid-level administrators.

“There is going to be some restructuring at the district level that will eliminate some of those positions. It will streamline some positions and should ultimately lead to a savings, and that’s what we’re looking to see. But, more importantly, teachers want help doing their jobs.”

Spar said the school district’s decision to switch out principals this fall is part of a much-needed shake up. It is the biggest change Volusia Teachers Organization President Andrew Spar has seen in twenty years.

“They want to see a clean start in the district, and they want to try to move the district in a different direction—and one that I hope and I think a lot of teachers are hoping is going to be a very positive direction," he said.

The Volusia County district plans to release its vision for the next school year by July.