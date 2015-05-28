© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Universal Orlando Opening Volcano Bay Water Park in 2017

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 28, 2015 at 1:16 PM EDT
universals-volcano-bay-rendering

Universal Orlando revealed it’s building an on-site water theme park called Volcano Bay. The company says it will immerse visitors in picture-perfect tropical islands surrounding a massive volcano with innovative attractions and places to relax.

Universal has already broken ground on the water park opening in 2017.

The theme park also recently announced a partnership with Nintendo and a new King Kong attraction that’s scheduled to open next year.

Central Florida News, theme parks, Tourism
