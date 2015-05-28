© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sanford-Burnham inks deal with Asia's largest drug maker

By Abe Aboraya
Published May 28, 2015 at 4:00 AM EDT
UCF is moving into Sanford Burnham's Medical City location.
UCF is moving into Sanford Burnham's Medical City location.

The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute today announced a new collaboration with Asia’s largest drug maker. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will fund research at Sanford-Burnham in Lake Nona for the next two years.

Sanford-Burnham will look for new compounds that could become drugs to treat heart disease and heart failure. Dr. Rick Vega says this is the third partnership with Takeda in the last five years.

“Their supporting our research provides direct funding and support for the research and jobs at the Sanford-Burnham here in Orlando,” Vega said.

Takeda’s previous agreements have studied obesity and diabetes. Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced.

Sanford-Burnham employes 250 workers in Medical City.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WMFEtakedasanford-burnhammedical city orlando
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details