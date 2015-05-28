Sanford-Burnham inks deal with Asia's largest drug maker

The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute today announced a new collaboration with Asia’s largest drug maker. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will fund research at Sanford-Burnham in Lake Nona for the next two years.

Sanford-Burnham will look for new compounds that could become drugs to treat heart disease and heart failure. Dr. Rick Vega says this is the third partnership with Takeda in the last five years.

“Their supporting our research provides direct funding and support for the research and jobs at the Sanford-Burnham here in Orlando,” Vega said.

Takeda’s previous agreements have studied obesity and diabetes. Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced.

Sanford-Burnham employes 250 workers in Medical City.