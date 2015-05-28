Cobra's Curse Coaster Opening Next Year At Busch Gardens

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had its second big announcement of the week. Wednesday we heard about Mako, a shark-themed coaster coming to Orlando. Thursday, SeaWorld announced a spinning family coaster, Cobra’s Curse, for its Busch Gardens, Tampa park.

Senior director of rides and engineering, Mike Denninger, says the ride will start with a vertical lift and end with a twist.

“We release the locking and you are free to spin so the train cars will actually physically spin freely as the train moves around the track. It’s forward, backward and free spinning,” said Denninger.

Cobra’s Curse opens next year in the Egypt section of the park.