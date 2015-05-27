DEP To Offer Update On Ailing Indian River Lagoon

The state Department of Environmental Protection will deliver an update Wednesday in Cocoa on the latest efforts to save the Indian River Lagoon.

The Indian River Lagoon is considered the most biologically diverse estuary in North America.

Widespread water quality problems have killed off dolphins, pelicans and manatees and more than half of the lagoon's sea grass.

Katie Tripp of the Save the Manatee Club says the manatee population is improving, but the animals still face many risks.

"It's actually a very tenuous balance, just keeping the lagoon going, and I think we've learned the system doesn't have as much resilience as we would have hoped."

The lagoon stretches the length of nearly half of Florida's East Coast.

Its economic impact is estimated in the billions of dollars.