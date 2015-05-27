© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DEP To Offer Update On Ailing Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green
Published May 27, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

The state Department of Environmental Protection will deliver an update Wednesday in Cocoa on the latest efforts to save the Indian River Lagoon.

The Indian River Lagoon is considered the most biologically diverse estuary in North America.

Widespread water quality problems have killed off dolphins, pelicans and manatees and more than half of the lagoon's sea grass.

Katie Tripp of the Save the Manatee Club says the manatee population is improving, but the animals still face many risks.

"It's actually a very tenuous balance, just keeping the lagoon going, and I think we've learned the system doesn't have as much resilience as we would have hoped."

The lagoon stretches the length of nearly half of Florida's East Coast.

Its economic impact is estimated in the billions of dollars.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
