Fishkind Conversations: Extension Of Florida's Indigent Hospital Care Fund Is A Temporary Fix

The federal government is extending the indigent health care program at the center of Florida’s budget standoff…but that extension is little more than a Band-Aid. That’s according to 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind. He says the $1 billion for the Low Income Pool program, or LIP, may bridge the budget divide between the state House and Senate, but the program’s getting less federal money than last year. Also, the cash comes with conditions.

As Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston, one reason for the decrease is that the LIP program has been extended before.