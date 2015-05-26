Central Florida's Tourism Rise And The Impact On Hospitality Jobs

In the first three months of 2015, more than 28 million visitors came to Florida, many of them drawn to the Orlando area theme parks and attractions. Orlando International Airport is also recording higher passenger numbers, and the airport is pushing ahead with plans for a new terminal. President and CEO of the US Travel Association Roger Dow joins the program to talk about the recent uptick in tourism.

But what does a tourism boom mean for the boots-on-the-ground workers in the hospitality industry?

To find out, 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks to University of Central Florida Sociologist Jim Wright about jobs in the hospitality industry. And later, Eric Clinton, President of Unite Here , a labor union for Disney Workers, talks about the push for higher wages.