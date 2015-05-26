Brevard Commissioners Vote In Favor Of Aerospace Manufacturing Incentives

Brevard county officials voted in favor of an $8 million incentive package for aerospace manufacturing.

It’s called “Project Panther” and promises to add 330 jobs with the average salary of $89,000. The county has not disclosed the company yet.

The grant would go towards development of the site, something said to be critical to the project. The high-tech facility would be built in Exploration Park, an area just outside Kennedy Space Center

Commissioners passed a similar incentive package for Lockheed Martin, promising 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs in Titusville.

The money would come from the North Brevard Economic Development Zone – a district tasked with promoting job growth in the area after the shuttle was retired.