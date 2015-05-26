© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brevard Commissioners Vote In Favor Of Aerospace Manufacturing Incentives

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 26, 2015 at 1:12 PM EDT
Exploration Park site planes. Photo: ExplorationPark.com
Exploration Park site planes. Photo: ExplorationPark.com

Brevard county officials voted in favor of an $8 million incentive package for aerospace manufacturing.

It’s called “Project Panther” and promises to add 330 jobs with the average salary of $89,000. The county has not disclosed the company yet.

The grant would go towards development of the site, something said to be critical to the project. The high-tech facility would be built in Exploration Park, an area just outside Kennedy Space Center

Commissioners passed a similar incentive package for Lockheed Martin, promising 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs in Titusville.

The money would come from the North Brevard Economic Development Zone – a district tasked with promoting job growth in the area after the shuttle was retired.

Tags
Central Florida NewsLockheed Martinbrevardmanufacturing
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details