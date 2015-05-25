Crowds, Hazardous Rip Currents Keeping Volusia Lifeguards Busy

Heavy crowds and strong winds are keeping lifeguards in Volusia County busy on this Memorial Day. Volusia Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Captain Tammy Marris says it’s all hands on deck.

“We have extremely hazardous rip current conditions today. We’ve pulled out more than 150 people out of the ocean so far today,” said Marris.

She said one person was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Red warning flags are flying to alert swimmers of the dangerous rip currents. People are encouraged to swim in front of open lifeguard towers and to stay in ankle to knee-deep water.

Marris expects hazardous beach conditions to continue Tuesday.