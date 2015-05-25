Memorial Day Events In Central Florida Honor The Fallen

People are honoring military men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country at Memorial Day ceremonies throughout central Florida Monday.

Orange County’s annual War Memorial Commemoration Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse. County spokeswoman Doreen Overstreet says this year’s ceremony focuses on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

“The event’s keynote speaker is retired Navy Captain Warren Hudson. He’s a decorated Vietnam veteran and president of Lake Highland Preparatory School,” said Overstreet.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony followed by the playing of "Taps." Seminole County is dedicating its Heroes Memorialwith granite benches and statues honoring fallen Seminole County military, fire and law enforcement personnel. That event is at 2 p.m. in front of the Criminal Justice Center in Sanford.

The City of Cocoa’s Memorial Day Tribute includes a military parade through Cocoa Village at 5 p.m. ending at Riverfront Park. There will be a flag folding ceremony, a 21-gun salute and a moment of silence.