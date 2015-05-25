© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Florida Medal Of Honor Recipient Honored On Stamp

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 25, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
5-0_usps15sta025e

The United States Postal Service is honoring a Central Florida Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipients.

Melvin Morris is one of the 48 living Vietnam War recipients highlighted on a new set of stamps from the USPS.

Serving as a Green Beret in the U-S- Army, Morris’ unit came under attack, and a fellow commander was killed. Morris recovered the commander’s body and a map that was crucial to the mission. He was shot three times.

Morris received the Medal of Honor last year after an investigation by the Pentagon revealed he may have been passed over because of his race.

His photo appears on a sheet of forever stamps from the USPS. The stamps reflect medals from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Tags
Central Florida Newsmemorial daymedal of honorstamps
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details