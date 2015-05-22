Spotlight: New Pinball Lounge Opens In Central Florida

Remember how fun it was to play pinball? If you’re a fan of the classic games you’re in luck. Central Florida now has its own Pinball Lounge. It just opened up at the Oviedo Bowling Center. Kurt van Zyl and his partner Ed Klamp made this possible with their passion for pinball.

They buy machines and repair them. They say pinball machines can run anywhere from $500 to $10 thousand.

"Lots of folks are reliving the experience that they had when there were multiple pinball machines on location for them to play. It really means a lot to us. Ed and I have been collecting for years and years. Ed sold my parents my first pinball machine when I was in seventh grade, more than 15 or so years ago," said van Zyl.

The Pinball Lounge has 14 machines ranging from some older classics such as 8 Ball Deluxe to newer machines like Lord of the Rings.