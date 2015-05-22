© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: New Pinball Lounge Opens In Central Florida

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 22, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
pin-four

Remember how fun it was to play pinball? If you’re a fan of the classic games you’re in luck. Central Florida now has its own Pinball Lounge. It just opened up at the Oviedo Bowling Center. Kurt van Zyl and his partner Ed Klamp made this possible with their passion for pinball.

They buy machines and repair them. They say pinball machines can run anywhere from $500 to $10 thousand.

"Lots of folks are reliving the experience that they had when there were multiple pinball machines on location for them to play. It really means a lot to us. Ed and I have been collecting for years and years. Ed sold my parents my first pinball machine when I was in seventh grade, more than 15 or so years ago," said van Zyl.

The Pinball Lounge has 14 machines ranging from some older classics such as 8 Ball Deluxe to newer machines like Lord of the Rings.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightarcadeSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details