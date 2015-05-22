© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida To Boost Space Coast With $1.5 Million Media Campaign

By Amy Green
Published May 22, 2015 at 11:43 AM EDT
Photo courtesy NASA
Photo courtesy NASA

State space leaders want you to know: Florida remains the rocket launch capital of the world.

They're unveiling a $1.5 million media campaign promoting Florida as the destination to watch a rocket launch.

The campaign includes radio, web and social media.

Frank DiBello, president of Space Florida, the state's space agency, says Florida remains home to the world's busiest space port, launching two rockets a month.

"Florida is the leading space state. And after the shuttle was retired many people thought that the space program had ended in this country, and that's anything but the truth."

He envisions the campaign as a long-term one that will evolve as space travel becomes available to more people.

Thousands lost jobs on Florida's Space Coast when the shuttle program ended in 2011.

But NASA is preparing to send humankind back to space as early as 2017.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace CoastSpace Floridawe are go
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details