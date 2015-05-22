Florida To Boost Space Coast With $1.5 Million Media Campaign

State space leaders want you to know: Florida remains the rocket launch capital of the world.

They're unveiling a $1.5 million media campaign promoting Florida as the destination to watch a rocket launch.

The campaign includes radio, web and social media.

Frank DiBello, president of Space Florida, the state's space agency, says Florida remains home to the world's busiest space port, launching two rockets a month.

"Florida is the leading space state. And after the shuttle was retired many people thought that the space program had ended in this country, and that's anything but the truth."

He envisions the campaign as a long-term one that will evolve as space travel becomes available to more people.

Thousands lost jobs on Florida's Space Coast when the shuttle program ended in 2011.

But NASA is preparing to send humankind back to space as early as 2017.