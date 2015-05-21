SeaWorld Raises Single-Day Tickets, Drops Weekday Ticket Prices

SeaWorld is raising some ticket prices and dropping others. Starting Thursday single-day tickets are up $2 to $97. Advance purchase tickets, which can only be used on weekdays, are down to $70 a ticket.

Associate professor at UCF’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management Duncan Dickson was surprised at the price drop but says he thinks SeaWorld is trying to get those weekday visitors that may want to get in some fun before a flight home.

“You know while I might go to SeaWorld early in the morning and spend until three o’clock there, where I don’t want to spend that big ticket item on Universal and Disney but the $70 ticket at SeaWorld still looks like a pretty good deal,” he said.

Disney World and Universal ticket prices broke the $100 barrier a few months ago. Dickson also speculates SeaWorld is trying to pull tourists who would otherwise visit the Orlando Eye on a weekday.