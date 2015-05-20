Orlando Airport Officials to Vote on $1.8B Expansion

Orlando airport board will vote today on a $1.8 billion expansion to accommodate its growing number of passengers.

The new South terminal would have 16 gates for domestic and foreign travel. It could open as early as 2019.

Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said the project is on a list of goals that include adding more carriers.

“With other domestic airlines adding seats to the market, we want to have a certain level of service. This market demands a certain level of service, so this is the beginning fore-movement to a south terminal.”

The airport said it could reach a record-breaking 38 million passengers next year.