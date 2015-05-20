Melbourne Airport Planning For Growth As It Serves More Passengers

The Melbourne International Airport is looking at how it will grow to serve a rising number of passengers. Airport spokeswoman Lori Booker says they’re expecting half a million passengers next year. So now the airport wants to hear from the public on how it should grow over the next 20 years.

“What services do they want? What kinds of buildings do they want? Have they always wished baggage was in a different place or that we had parking in a different area? We really are looking for input at every level," said Booker.

The open house is from 5-7:30 p.m. at Tropical Haven Auditorium across the street from the airport.